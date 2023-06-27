Tribute paid to maestro of the Ritz

Friends, fans and supporters of the historic Ritz Theater in Talladega turned out in force Monday evening to officially congratulate and say farewell to its former executive director George Culver, who retired earlier this year.
Culver served as executive director for nearly the entire time since the 1930’s art deco landmark was renovated in the 1990s. During his tenure, the theater not only became a venue for live entertainment but also a major source of arts education for children in schools around the region.
The retirement celebration Monday featured a short film detailing the history of the theater. The venue has hosted annual programs such as the Missoula Children’s Theater, not to mention such well known performers as Hal Holbrook, Dianhan Carroll, Ronnie Milsap, the Jordanaires, Mickey Rooney, Judy Collins, Sandi Patti and a host of others.
Like virtually every other live venue in the country, the Ritz “lost some momentum” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was coming to an end as the film was being made.
“I’m a tad emotional,” Culver said Monday. “I have a lot of great friends, collaborators and contributors that have made everything we’ve done here over the past 25 years possible. This is a powerful tribute, and it is greatly appreciated. But life changes, and you move on to the next chapter. But the Ritz will always have a place dear and deep in my heart, and I’ll always be connected to what goes on here.”
Lauren Deal, Culver’s successor as director, said it was hard to overstate Culver’s impact on the community he served for so long.
“”I know we are all excited and thrilled to see all the people out here tonight to celebrate his 25 years plus as executive director,” Deal said. “We deeply appreciate his dedication and service to the Ritz for so many years. He brought so much art and culture to Talladega for the citizens and the surrounding communities as well. He will be missed, but I know we all wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”
Gail Montgomery worked with Culver as a volunteer and continues to work at the theater with Deal.
“Many of the performers George booked at the historic Ritz Theater created some paramount moments for many that I feel very blessed to have have been able to see. Two of those, Holbrooke and Carroll, I was responsible for placing on the marquee. I got to do the lighting and floral arrangements for the Judy Collins show and Mickey Rooney’s performance for a sold out house. I got to meet Hal Holbrook after his performance as Mark Twain, and experience the gracious personality of Diahann Carroll , who made all that were working for her show feel like stars, too. Many performers have come to the Ritz over the years have especially enjoyed the tasty dinners that have been provided over the years before a performance.”