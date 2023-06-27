 Skip to main content
Tribute paid to maestro of the Ritz

George Culver, now retired, put famous names in lights

Friends, fans and supporters of the historic Ritz Theater in Talladega turned out in force Monday evening to officially congratulate and say farewell to its former executive director George Culver, who retired earlier this year.

Culver served as executive director for nearly the entire time since the 1930’s art deco landmark was renovated in the 1990s. During his tenure, the theater not only became a venue for live entertainment but also a major source of arts education for children in schools around the region.