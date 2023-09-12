 Skip to main content
Tribute paid Monday to heroes near and far

Heroes ceremony

Ramsey Whitney sings the national anthem during a ceremony Monday in Talladega that paid tribute to victims of 9/11 as well as local heroes.

 Tucker Webb

Monday morning, the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and the historic Ritz Theater paid tribute to all those who lost their lives to terrorists’ attacks on a Tuesday morning 22 years ago, as well as to local first responders who have passed on in recent years. 

Monday’s observance opened with an invocation by the Rev. Hugh Morris, the singing of the national anthem by Ramsey Whitney and the Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick.