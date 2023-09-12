Tribute paid Monday to heroes near and far

Monday morning, the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and the historic Ritz Theater paid tribute to all those who lost their lives to terrorists’ attacks on a Tuesday morning 22 years ago, as well as to local first responders who have passed on in recent years.
Monday’s observance opened with an invocation by the Rev. Hugh Morris, the singing of the national anthem by Ramsey Whitney and the Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick.
After that, Hall of Heroes President Chuck Keith, Alan Wheeles and Chet Hayes gave the timeline for Sept. 11, 2001, beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time, when American Airlines Flight 11 hit the north World Trade Tower, killing all 99 passengers on board and sending New York’s first responders to the site. By 9:03, the second plane had struck the south tower, killing all 65 passengers on board. The towers both collapsed, killing the workers inside as well as the police officers and firefighters who were trying to save their fellow citizens.
At 9:37, American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon at maximum throttle, killing 64 passengers and 155 military personnel and civilians on the ground.
The last plane crased at 10:03 a.m. near Shanksville, Pa., when the passengers attacked the terrorist who had taken over the plane and forced it to crash 20 minutes from its assumed target, Washington, D.C.
In all, 2,977 people were killed that morning, and more than 25,000 were injured in the deadliest terrorist attack in history. Of those, 344 were firefighters and 72 were police officers.
Following one minute of silence, the program resumed with a reading of “The Heroes Path,” by Hall of Heroes Committee Member Lee Sims.
“I don’t know who wrote this, but I didn’t,” he said.
“You risked your life for others/Each and every day,” he read.
“Understanding the potential cost/that some day you might pay. For such is the path of a Hero/Terrain where only the brave would go/ ’Tis like a mountain pass, narrow and rugged from the peaceful valley below./ Yet you walked that difficult path daily/seeing harsh things, while doing such good/ And we loved and respected your courage/More than you understood./ And you were a blessing to countless people/through your selfless and courageous deeds/And you comforted many worried souls/ Their guardian angel in an hour of need..”
Now,” he continued, “You’d deny that you were a Hero/In fact it’s a title you’d quickly dismiss/but every day you proved it/By the way you chose to live./Your service will impact generations/Through lives saved and from all the good you did/Truly You were our Hero/And we all thank God that you lived.”
The program concluded with Wheeles, David Yates and Warwick reading the list of recently deceased law enforcement officers and firefighters.
“We realize the list we share today is not all inclusive,” Wheeles said, “but it is our intent to remember each and every one of them. The names we call out today are people currently on record, and we gladly continue to update our archives with your hep as we continue this annual tirbiute each Sept. 11.
The names read this year were Sheriff Jerry Studdard, Chief Deputy Howard Eugene Bussie, Police Chief Wilby Wallace Jr., Police Chief Joe Sparks, Police Chief Robert Roy Otwell, Patrolman Terry Beverly, Detective Mark “Skip” Hallmark, Lt. Billy Haney, Lt. John M. Renda Sr., Lt. Mark King, Captain Leon Thomas, Detective C.D. Chappell, Officer Timothy Pitts, Detective Rick Nixon, Lt. Ricky J/ Robinson, State Trooper Otis Higgins, Game Warden Greg Gilliland and Trooper John Murray Hall.
The list of firefighters included Chief W.J. Morris, Chief W.C. Holmes, Chief Billy Anderson, Chief Tom Jeff Partireidge, Captain Edward Deck Jr., firefighter Jackie L. Avery, firefighter Grant Smith, Lt. Joe Haney, Lt. Jerry Griffin, Chief Roy Johnson, Captain Joey Sexton, firefighter Rick Whiting, Captain Jimmy Harrell, Lt. Billy Wallace, firefighter Joe Hassell, Chief Kenneth Dickerson, Captain Jesse Simpson, firefighter James Holdridge and Captain Larry Vincent.