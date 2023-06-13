 Skip to main content
Trial date set for Pell City man charged with sexual abuse

A trial date has been set in St. Clair County Circuit Court for a Pell City man charged with six counts of sexual abuse.

Garry Gentry, 65, is scheduled to appear before Judge Bill Weathington in Pell City Oct. 25, according to a Circuit Court trial docket.