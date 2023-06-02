Trial date set for Pell City man charged with sexual abuse

A trial date has been set in St. Clair County Circuit Court for a Pell City man charged with six counts of sexual abuse.
Garry Gentry, 65, is scheduled to appear before Judge Bill Weathington June 5, according to a Circuit Court trial docket.
The docket reports that Gentry’s trial is a jury trial, set to be held at the Pell City courthouse.
Gentry is charged with two counts of sexual abuse with a child less than 12 years of age and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
The charges were announced in February, following a second grand jury indictment.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the second indictment was due to a second victim coming forward in the cases.
Gentry was released on a $45,000 bond from the St. Clair County jail in Ashville for the 2023 charges.
In February 0f 2022, both Gentry and his wife, Susan Gentry, 59, were initially indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse.
Both Garry and Susan Gentry remained released on $150,000 bonds following the indictments last year.
A court date for Susan Gentry was not included on the docket for June 5.