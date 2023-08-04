Trial date set for man charged with Lincoln woman’s death

A jury trial has been set for Oct. 10 in St. Clair County Circuit Court for the Greenville man accused of the November 2022 death of Lincoln resident Victoria Ann Malet.
Michael Jerome Butler, 36, has been charged in a grand jury indictment in Malet’s death, served in July.
He is being held in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville on a $1.5 million bond.
Butler is accused of the Nov. 6, 2022, shooting death of the 52-year-old Malet, whose body was found on a hunting club road, about 80 yards from the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road. The body was found clothed and barefoot, lying in the middle of the dirt roadway, and appeared to have been shot multiple times, Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said at the time.
The hunters who reported her body to St. Clair County 911 were from out of town, Sweatt said,
There was no attempt made to hide her body, he said.
Butler is also facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges involving two teenaged girls in Prattville the week prior to Malet’s death. He also faces charges involving robbery and a reported case of attempted murder in the Atlanta area.
The next week, following alerts to be on watch for Butler in the area, he was apprehended in the Leeds area of I-20, following a police chase during which he wrecked his vehicle and fled on foot. Officers at the scene from the Leeds and Moody Police Departments and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department captured Butler following the crash.