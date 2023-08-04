 Skip to main content
Trial date set for man charged with Lincoln woman’s death

A jury trial has been set for Oct. 10 in St. Clair County Circuit Court for the Greenville man accused of the November 2022 death of Lincoln resident Victoria Ann Malet.

Michael Jerome Butler, 36, has been charged in a grand jury indictment in Malet’s death, served in July.