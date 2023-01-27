 Skip to main content
Trial date set for Lincoln man's murder charge

A Lincoln man facing a murder charge has asked for his day in court.

According to Talladega County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, the case against Adrian Deonte Collins, 32, has been set for a jury trial the week of May 15, before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. The trial is set to begin on the second anniversary of the alleged crime.