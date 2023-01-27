Trial date set for Lincoln man's murder charge

A Lincoln man facing a murder charge has asked for his day in court.
According to Talladega County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, the case against Adrian Deonte Collins, 32, has been set for a jury trial the week of May 15, before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. The trial is set to begin on the second anniversary of the alleged crime.
Collins is accused of fatally shooting Arnold Wayne Moten, 29, during a gathering of some sort in Curry Court in Talladega on May 15, 2021. Moten was being loaded into a private vehicle when police arrived, and was subsequently taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Moten died of his injuries the next day.
A warrant for Collins’ arrest was issued about a week after the incident, but by that time Collins had fled to Tennessee. He was arrested in Shelby County, Tennessee, by U.S. Marshals in June, 2021.
At some point he was able to post a $150,000 bond, and remains out on bond as of Friday afternoon.
If convicted, Collins faces 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Collins’ case appeared on Woodruff’s plea docket Jan. 24, Kilgore said.
* * *
The same day, Woodruff also accepted a guilty plea from Mekiyia Mesoia Dowdell, 29, to manslaughter, Kilgore said.
Dowdell was charged with driving while intoxicated with three small children in the car with her in November 2020. She crashed the car on Jackson Trace Road, killing her then 7-month old daughter.
In addition to having a blood alcohol level of 0.09 at the time of the accident, Dowdell was also allegedly speeding and had failed to properly restrain the child who was killed.
Dowdell will be sentenced March 30; the range of punishment for a manslaughter conviction is two to 20 years in prison.
Also in court this week:
—Woodruff sentenced Brandon Jerel Funderburg, 29, to concurrent 21 year prison sentences for first degree robbery and attempted murder; the victim in that case was confined to a wheel chair.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Jerrod lamont Turner, 34, to distribution of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Colethia Monae Epps, 32, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree..
— Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Benjamin Dee-Wayne Paugh, 22, to third degree burglary. He will be sentenced Feb. 23.
— Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Melvin Colvin Reeves Jr., 56, to possession of a controlled substance. He will be sentenced March 1.
— Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth set a trial date of March 13 for Lisa Marie England, 51, for theft of property in the first degree.
— Hollingsworth set a trial date of May 15 for Ronald W. Hamilton, 43, for possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate.
— Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from James Allen Brown, 53, for receiving stolen property in the first degree; he will be sentenced March 28.
— Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Cordarren Daryus Cross, 33, to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
— Hollinsgworth set a trial date of May 15 for Christropher A Grimes, 39, on two counts of third degree burglary.
— Hollingsworth set a trial date of March 13 for Thomas Earl McMillan, 54, for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
— Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Patrick Roberson III, 37, on two counts of second degree assault.
— Woodruff sentenced Kevin Dewayne Waldrup, 38, to 15 years, split, eight months in jail and 24 months probation for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
—Woodruff sentenced Zachary Alan Smith, 37, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Megan Mitchell Duck, 36, to nine years, split, 23 months in prison and 24 months probation for escape in the third degree.
— Woodruff sentenced Stephanae Lynn Morgan, 46, to 97 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months each, suspended, 24 months probation for giving a false name to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, with all sentences concurrent.
— Woodruff sentenced Lacreasha L. Glidwell, 33, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Woodruff sentenced James Adam Henderson, 43, to 15 years, split, one year to serve and 24 months probation for third degree escape.
— Woodruff sentenced Anthony Sanchez White, 51, to 67 months, split, 12 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
— Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Marion Dale Brown, 51, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
— Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Jacoby Rashad Hardy, 28, to a SORNA violation.
— Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Teresa Lee Shierling, 49, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.