Trial date for embattled probate judge set for Sept. 29

The trail of Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary is scheduled to begin in Montgomery on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the state Judicial Building in Montgomery.
Jinks has been suspended since March, when the Judicial Inquiry Commission released a 78-page long report alleging that Jinks violated at least half a dozen Canons of Judicial Ethics during his term in office by using racist, sexist and generally offensive language, inappropriate use of county computers, cell phones and cameras and using the prestige of his office to benefit himself. Jinks issued a 44-page response to the finding, admitting some judgments of error, saying that other issues stemmed from employees listening in to his private conversations and flat denials.
Jinks’ attorney, Amanda Hardy, issued a statement earlier this week on Jinks’ behalf, saying, “Judge Jinks had a few enemies in the courthouse and JIC has given unchallenged credence to their extensive lists of allegations and petty gripes, while ignoring or avoiding exculpatory testimony of other employees in the same office, other lawyers and Judge Jinks himself. The deposition testimony of the primary accusatory witnesses reveals a set of disputed facts which casts serious doubt on the motivation and veracity of the witnesses who clearly colluded and conspired to bring about the downfall of an elected official. Some observers of this case feel that the JIC’s investigation was not objective or impartial and this has cast doubt on the entire system."
She does not specify who these observers are.
In addition to the office employees who made the initial complaints against Jinks, County Administrator Pat Lyle was also deposed by the defense. County Commissioner Jackie Swinford, who ran against Jinks two years ago, was also going to be deposed by Jinks, but died before the deposition could be taken.
At a previous hearing, JIC indicated that it planned to call at least 15 witnesses when the case goes to trial, and said their portion of the case would take at least three days. According to an order from Chief Judge William Cole issued last week, each set of attorneys will be given 10 minutes to give their opening statement, and rebuttal witnesses will be allowed.
“(Hardy) has filed interrogatories and a request for production” before the trial starts. Interrogatories are written questions to opposing counsel, and a request for production involves a written document of some sort. The order does not specify what questions or documents are involved.
“Any objections to to the interrogatories and/or the request for production shall be filed by Tuesday, Sept. 7,” according to Cole’s order. “Responses to the interrogatories and requests for production are due on or before Sept. 13 “
The order also says, “Attorneys for both parties have requested an opportunity to file a trial brief with the court. This request is granted. Trial briefs shall be filed on or before Sept. 22. After receipt of the trial briefs, the undersigned (Cole) will determine whether all nine members of the Court of the Judiciary will be allowed to consider the trial briefs. Any objections to the trial briefs being submitted to the entire court can be filed in separate motions. Said motion will be placed under seal after review by the undersigned judge. Any proposed exhibits that are submitted to the court prior to trial will not be provided to the entire court of the judiciary prior to the exhibit’s admission into evidence unless otherwise agreed upon by both parties.”
If Jinks is convicted of any of the violations he is accused of, the court could censure, suspend or remove him from office.