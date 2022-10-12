Trap Democracy Festival Tour heads to Talladega

The 2022 Trap Democracy Festival Tour will stop in Edythe Sims Park in Talladega on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.The artist lineup is to be announced.
Sponsored by Alabama Forward, the festival has already stopped in Troy and has upcoming stops scheduled in Montgomery, Mobile, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa leading up to election day in November, with a goal of using hip-hop culture to increase voter registration and turnout. According to their website, the festivals are a series of community events that fuse various aspects of Black culture — with a heavy emphasis on trap music and trap culture — with messaging about the importance of civic participation and having every person’s voice heard in the governing of our communities and country, especially those who don’t typically participate by voting in elections.