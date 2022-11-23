 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
TALLADEGA

Trail-riding attraction donates to Christmas on the Square

Donation

TOP Trails makes a donation to the City of Talladega to improve "Christmas on the Square."

 Submitted image

The City of Talladega recently received a $1,000 donation to Christmas on the Square from TOP Trails Off-Highway Vehicle Park.

We are thrilled that TOP Trails will serve as a Christmas on the Square sponsor. Thanks to the generosity of TOP Trails and other community partners, we will be able to bring so much joy to residents and visitors this holiday season,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill.