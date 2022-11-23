Trail-riding attraction donates to Christmas on the Square

The City of Talladega recently received a $1,000 donation to Christmas on the Square from TOP Trails Off-Highway Vehicle Park.
“We are thrilled that TOP Trails will serve as a Christmas on the Square sponsor. Thanks to the generosity of TOP Trails and other community partners, we will be able to bring so much joy to residents and visitors this holiday season,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill.
TOP Trails executive director Jason DiSalvo said, “Everyone at TOP Trails is excited to help spread the joy that Talladega’s spectacular Christmas on the Square event brings to our community.”
Christmas on the Square 2022 will be held Dec. 9-11. On Friday, Dec. 9, ice skating and photos with Santa will start at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of “The Polar Express” and best pajamas contest (with six cash prizes) at the historic Ritz Theater.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be Santa’s Workshop, ice skating, vendor village, food trucks, holiday train ride and photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live music will be performed at the Talladega Bottling works (with times to be announced) and more movies at the Ritz, including Mickey’s Magical Christmas at 11 a.m., Elf at 2 p.m. and This Christmas at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the same events will be taking place from noon to 6 p.m. Movies at the Ritz include Christmas of Many Colors at 1 p.m. and Christmas Vacation at 4 p.m.