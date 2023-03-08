Traffic stop ends with felony drug charges

Two men were arrested on felony drug charges following a routine traffic stop in Talladega March 2.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Justin D. Creamer, 53, of Talladega, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as two counts of failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court.
Steven L. Folsom, also 53, of Munford, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled the two men over on Alabama 34 near the intersection with Alabama 77 due to a damaged tail light on their vehicle. The deputy who pulled them over noticed a glass pipe with what appeared to be residue in it in the car between the two men.
A subsequent search also turned up quantities of methamphetamine on both sides of the car, although there was significantly more on Creamer’s side, Roberson said, which is why he was charged with the more serious crime.
Creamer was given a bond of $20,000 on the possession with intent to distribute charge and Folsom was given a $5,000 bond on his felony charge. According to jail records, Folsom posted bond and was released Sunday. Creamer posted bond and was released the following day.
Possession with intent to distribute is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.