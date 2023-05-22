 Skip to main content
Traffic stop ends with drug charges for Sylacauga man

Justin Cordaris Fluker

A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $17,500 bond on drug and gun charges.

Justin Cordaris Fluker, 30, was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to jail records, he was also charged with failure to appear in Sylacauga Municipal Court.