Traffic stop ends with drug charges for Sylacauga man

A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $17,500 bond on drug and gun charges.
Justin Cordaris Fluker, 30, was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to jail records, he was also charged with failure to appear in Sylacauga Municipal Court.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Fluker was pulled over by Talladega Police on the 500 block of Renfroe Road at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Fluker was allegedly following another vehicle too closely, had an expired license tag on his own vehicle and had a revoked driver’s license.
Since there was no one else in the car with Fluker and he did not have a valid license, officers got him out of the car and conducted a search before impounding it.
Roberson said the search turned up a 10 mm handgun, a bag containing 11 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets and another bag containing about a gram of powder cocaine.
According to court records, Fluker pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 2017 and was sentenced to 56 months in prison. It was not immediately clear when he was released.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.