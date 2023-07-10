Trade group donates money to library foundation

SYLACAUGA — The Building and Construction Trade Group presented B. B. Comer Memorial Library Foundation with a donation on July 3.
The Building and Construction Trade Group Inc. is a local nonprofit corporation that was formed in 1967 to give back to the local communities where their members live and work.
Corporation chairman Sammy Dodson presented the B. B. Comer Memorial Library Foundation with a donation check for $1,000 to help support summer library programs and services for children.
Dodson acknowledged his mother’s role in helping him develop an appreciation for the library.
“My family moved around a lot when I was growing up and when we moved to a new town, the first place my mom carried us was to the local library to get a library card,” Dodson said.
Dodson views the love of reading and learning instilled in him by his mother as a cornerstone in building a good family, a successful career, and a thriving community. He said his mother loved books and she loved the “ friendly and helpful” Comer Library staff.
“My children are grown up now, but they benefited from the public library for many years. My wife, Lynn, and I enjoy the Brown Bag Lecture programs and the Community Links health programs,” he said. He said he is glad to support the work of the Comer Library.
Comer Library director Tracey Thomas said the library and its foundation are grateful to Sammy Dodson and the Building and Construction Trade Group for their continued support, which helps provide library services to Sylacauga and the surrounding areas.