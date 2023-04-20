 Skip to main content
Traceable email leads to ‘terroristic’ charge against 18-year-old

Evan C. Lang

Evan Christopher Lang

A Talladega County teenager has been charged with making terroristic threats after sending an email saying he planned to shoot people at Fayetteville High School and then blow up the building.

Evan Christopher Lang, 18, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Monday, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond in the case was set at $7,500.