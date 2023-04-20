Traceable email leads to ‘terroristic’ charge against 18-year-old

A Talladega County teenager has been charged with making terroristic threats after sending an email saying he planned to shoot people at Fayetteville High School and then blow up the building.
Evan Christopher Lang, 18, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Monday, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond in the case was set at $7,500.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Lang posted bond and was released Wednesday afternoon.
Tubbs said that Lang was enrolled in the Genesis Alternative School at the time of his arrest, and had been a student at B.B. Comer before that. It was not immediately clear why he chose to target Fayetteville.
According to Tubbs, the threats were made via email. The Talladega County School System’s IT personnel were able to trace the IP address on the emails back to a Chromebook that was actually issued to Lang by the county school system.
Deputies picked up Lang and took him to the county investigation office in Sylacauga, where he was eventually arrested, Tubbs said.
The address listed for Lang on the jail’s website is for Trabajar LLC on North Norton Avenue in Sylacauga. The address appears to be an industrial site or warehouse of some sort.
Because Lang is under 21, he will have the right to ask to be tried as a youthful offender. If the court grants youthful offender status, he would be tried by a judge only instead of a jury, and would face a maximum of three years in prison, after which his record would be expunged.
If he is tried and convicted as an adult for making terroristic threats, he would face one year and one day to 10 years in prison.