Toyota of Sylacauga donates money to help high school study sheep brains

SYLACAUGA — Toyota of Sylacauga presented a check for $1,260 to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, reflecting its donation for January 2022.
Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating $30 for each new car sold to the Foundation since January 2021. The total contributions so far is $15,820, according to a news release.
The January 2022 check was presented Monday at Sylacauga High school in Becky Wilson’s science lab. Toyota contributions helped fund actual sheep brains that her students dissected and studied to learn about the parts of a brain.
According to the release, the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation. The Foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students.