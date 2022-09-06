Toyota of Sylacauga donates $1,100 to Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

Toyota of Sylacauga presented a check to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation for $1,100 last week in Raylan Gilliland’s honors chemistry classroom, and were greeted by a “Thank You” banner made by the students.
Since January 2021, Toyota of Sylacauga has partnered with the city schools foundation by donating $30 for each new car sold during the past month. The July check represents sales of 37 new cars.
The money goes toward providing needed equipment, supplies, teaching manipulatives and other items that affect student learning. In the case of Gilliland’s classroom, the donation will go toward a lab set of high precision analytical scales, digital magnetic hotplates, chemistry glassware and sets of laboratory journals, among other items.
“We at SHS would like to thank Toyota of Sylacauga and the foundation for such a wonderful contribution to our students. Providing our students with state-of-the-art chemistry equipment not only broadens their skill set but also allows them to appreciate what STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classes truly encompass,” Gilliland said.
The foundation thanked Toyota of Sylacauga General Manager Chris Cain, office manager Amanda Reese Gardner, fixed operations director Danny Wayne and the sales team for making the donation possible.
To date, Toyota of Sylacauga has donated a total of $29,040 to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.