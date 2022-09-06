 Skip to main content
Toyota of Sylacauga donates $1,100 to Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

Toyota of Sylacauga presented a check to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation for $1,100 last week in Raylan Gilliland’s honors chemistry classroom, and were greeted by a “Thank You” banner made by the students.

 Courtesy photo

Since January 2021, Toyota of Sylacauga has partnered with the city schools foundation by donating $30 for each new car sold during the past month. The July check represents sales of 37 new cars.