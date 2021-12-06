TOP Trails' Wes Pope calls it a day, and friends, co-workers take time to celebrate

In just over a decade, TOP Trails in Talladega has gone from being mostly wilderness to the premier off-road venue in the region, bringing in thousands of visitors a year.
That explosive growth has largely been the result of the vision, dedication and hard work of a single man: Park Director Wes Pope, who began his retirement at a ceremony at the park Friday.
One of the last projects that Pope undertook before his retirement was renovating the spring and adding a fountain to the park, which was named for him during Friday’s ceremony.
Pope passes the torch to his son-in-law, Jason De Salvo, who referred to Pope Friday as “the man who built TOP Trails."
"Under his leadership, the park brings in 40,000 visitors per year, and brings in $1 million in revenue per year," De Salvo said. "After expenses, 100 percent of that money goes back into the park. None of that would have been possible without his dedication over the last 10 years.”
Buster Taylor was appointed chairman of the TOP Trails Board of Directors in May 2013, and the board hired Pope as interim director in August.
“Wes’s background was in fabrication, but he was a hard worker and he was eager to learn,” Taylor said. “The computer pushed him to limits, and accounting wasn’t his strong suit, so he got help. In the meantime, he picked up more skills and always made sure that the books were balanced down to the penny. If revenue came up short one month, Wes wouldn’t pay himself.”
During Pope’s tenure as park manager, rider income increased tenfold, and Pope and the Kelley group has secured grants worth more than $1 million from the Alabama Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs.
“And that’s not including tee shirt sales, snacks and cabin and igloo rentals,” Taylor said.
Pope also added parking, event spaces and vendor spaces to the park, also increasing revenue, and he launched the annual Spring Mud Jam, “which bringings in thousands of people who buy gas and food and shop at our communities,” Taylor added. “We hit the jackpot.”
Board Vice Chair Tony Haywood pointed out that Pope had also added 25 full trailer hookups and four cabins to the park, but perhaps most importantly, had actually cut all the trails in the park himself.
“It’s amazing what all he’s done,” Haywood said. “I always looked forward to riding through the park with him to see what he would come up with next. We were riding through the loading area once, and he saw a venue for singers and concerts for local and national artists. He added the water feature, he did all the bulldozing and manual labor, and he still ran the program day to day. This park wouldn’t be what it is today without him, and we will take that into the future with us.”
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill called Pope “an inspiration, a true trailblazer.”
Board chair Jon Cullimore pointed to the struggles early on: “This park probably would have had to shut down after the first few months without his efforts. He hung in there and made it a success.”
In those days, Cullimore said, the park needed about $10,000 per month to break even, and struggled with that figure sometimes. By the end of the first year, however, the welcome center and first campgrounds had been added, and “things started to take off.” Working with a contractor, an engineer and ADECA, the campgrounds grew, and so did the park’s numbers. Pope’s volunteer hours were also essential to matching ADECA funding.
Cullimore said he was contacted by the hosts of the Mud Nationals in Texas, and he and Pope went to check it out for themselves.
“They said they brought in 15,000 people for that one event, and they weren’t lying,” he said. “We were in awe. But they had 1,000 acres to work with, and we weren’t quite ready for that yet. But we worked to get to the point where we were, and I think we could do it now.”
Pope also organized the first Spring Mud Jam at TOP Trails, which Cullimore said was “wildly successful. That first one almost killed all of us, but it’s grown every year. … He put us on the map, and he made us more than just a regional draw. We get people from all over North America now. We’re a known entity."
Pope himself thanked accountant Kelley Taft and “all the great friends who helped design and engineer all the campgrounds, the board, Hannah and all the employees."
"It turned out exactly as I wanted it to," he said. "I’m very excited about retiring, and I’ll miss it, but I know everything is in good hands.”
De Salvo has worked for the park in marketing and technology and “will be an asset in taking things to the next level,” Pope said.