TOP Trails to be sponsor at Walk of Fame induction

TOP Trails OHV Park, a regional attraction for off-road recreational riding, has signed on as a sponsor for the Talladega Walk of Fame induction ceremony at the Davey Allison Memorial Park on Friday, joining the city of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama, and Talladega 500.
“The City of Talladega is fortunate to have TOP Trails, First Bank of Alabama and other community partners who understand the importance of maintaining traditions such as the Walk of Fame induction ceremony and block party at Davey Allison Memorial Park,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill.
“We encourage everyone to come out Friday to celebrate a distinct Talladega tradition that enriches and highlights our community,” Hills said.
Said TOP Trails director Scooter Watts, “TOP Trails is proud to support an event that means so much to our community and helps attract so many people to the park. This is one of the many traditions that make Talladega such a special place.”
Ryan Blaney will be this year’s inductee.
Other than the induction ceremony, highlights will include performances by musician Warren Garrett and the Talladega College Marching Band as well as vendors, inflatables and more.
The celebration lasts from 5-9 p.m.
Race weekend is coming up, with the GEICO 500 set for April 23.