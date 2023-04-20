 Skip to main content
TOP Trails to be sponsor at Walk of Fame induction

Donation made

Seddrick Hill, Scooter Watts

TOP Trails OHV Park, a regional attraction for off-road recreational riding, has signed on as a sponsor for the Talladega Walk of Fame induction ceremony at the Davey Allison Memorial Park on Friday, joining the city of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama, and Talladega 500.

“The City of Talladega is fortunate to have TOP Trails, First Bank of Alabama and other community partners who understand the importance of maintaining traditions such as the Walk of Fame induction ceremony and block party at Davey Allison Memorial Park,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill.