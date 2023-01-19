 Skip to main content
Tools, gasoline taken in school burglary

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the burglary of an outbuilding at B.B. Comer Elementary School sometime over the long holiday weekend.

According to Capt. Mike Jones, between noon Jan. 14 and 10:45 a.m. Monday, someone forced open a shop door and stole three sets of keys, five gallons of gasoline, a Ryobi weed eater valued at $150 and a Craftsman air compressor valued at $100. Damage to the door frame is estimated at $50.