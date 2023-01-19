Tools, gasoline taken in school burglary

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the burglary of an outbuilding at B.B. Comer Elementary School sometime over the long holiday weekend.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, between noon Jan. 14 and 10:45 a.m. Monday, someone forced open a shop door and stole three sets of keys, five gallons of gasoline, a Ryobi weed eater valued at $150 and a Craftsman air compressor valued at $100. Damage to the door frame is estimated at $50.
Jones said the stolen keys went to a lawn mower and a golf cart, but only the keys were stolen, not the vehicles they would have started. Several other items were reported as being out of place, but nothing else was missing, Jones said.
Investigators were still reviewing video surveillance as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or using the mobile app.