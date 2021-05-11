Tonight's Talladega Board of Education meeting is postponed a week

The Talladega City Board of Education meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled.
The new meeting date is a week later, on May 18, starting at 5 p.m. There will be limited seating available in the boardroom at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School, and may be watched via Zoom as well.
A reason for the rescheduling was not given in the announcement. The announcement does say that the board will “receive and act on certain personnel actions from the superintendent, discuss and act on contractual matters and act upon other matters,” but a detailed agenda was not available.
The board is taking applications for Superintendent Tony Ball’s successor. The application deadline is May 24.