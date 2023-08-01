’Tis the season for distributing school supplies

The first day of school may still be a little ways away, but there will be no shortage of end of summer celebrations and school supply giveaways this weekend.
The United Way of North Talladega County and 2MEE had a successful bash and backpack giveaway in Veterans Park last Saturday, but if you missed that one, there will be at least three more events in Talladega coming up.
SBS Social and Savings and Umbrellas of Hope are hosting a school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2Five6 Vybz, located at 124 Johnson Avenue, in the old Winn-Dixie Shopping Center.
In addition to free school supplies, the event will also feature free hotdogs, chips and drinks and music courtesy of DJ Derek James Dat DJ.
After that, the Duncan Family Foundation will host the annual Tools For Schools Party in Edythe Sims Park, continuing a tradition that goes back more than two decades.
In addition to giving away all types of school supplies for students in kindergarten through college, the event also features music, games, food and overall party. And organizer Eddie Duncan said anyone who wants to participate is welcome.
“If people want to make a donation, that’s always welcome, or if they’ve got things they want to give away themselves, they can always do that, too. Everybody’s welcome to come on out and do what they like,” he said.
In addition to these two events, the city of Talladega has also been collecting school supplies over the summer, which can be picked up at The Samaritan House.
Saturday’s back to school celebration winds up with the Talladega City School System’s own Back to School Bash, at Mary Dumas stadium starting at 4 p.m. and running until about 6 p.m.
In addition to the usual food and festivities, this event will also provide a first chance to meet this year’s junior varsity and varsity sports teams, cheerleaders and marching band. There will also be information tables set up with information about the system and various academic programs.
This will be the second back to school kickoff that the system has hosted at the stadium. Last year’s event drew an impressive crowd in spite of potentially dicey weather. School officials are hoping for an even greater turnout this year.