’Tis the season for distributing school supplies

Events scheduled for this weekend

Melanie Williams gives book bags to Alexis Cole during the back to school bash at Norwood Park in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The first day of school may still be a little ways away, but there will be no shortage of end of summer celebrations and school supply giveaways this weekend.

The United Way of North Talladega County and 2MEE had a successful bash and backpack giveaway in Veterans Park last Saturday, but if you missed that one, there will be at least three more events in Talladega coming up.