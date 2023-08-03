 Skip to main content
Tiny houses being completed at Union Village via partnership

Union Village

Union Village represents a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, and is described as  “a permanent, supportive housing community."

 Submitted image

A special needs housing development in Talladega known as Union Village is continuing to grow.

The development is a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, and is described as  “a permanent, supportive housing community for individuals who are deaf, blind, deafblind or multi-disabled,” that began in 2017.