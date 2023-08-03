Tiny houses being completed at Union Village via partnership

A special needs housing development in Talladega known as Union Village is continuing to grow.
The development is a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, and is described as “a permanent, supportive housing community for individuals who are deaf, blind, deafblind or multi-disabled,” that began in 2017.
The next phase of its development will add six “tiny cottages (consisting of) two 500 square foot homes per duplex.” The last two are expected to be finished in mid-August. These tiny cottages continue to feature special accommodations and accessibility designed especially for individuals who will live in them.
Each new cottage is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They include zero-step entry, minimal thresholds and other features. AIDB provides full wrap-around support services to Union Village residents, including advocacy, job coaching, case management, transportation, assistive technology, and more.
There were already four existing tiny homes in the in the development before work on the current phase began.
Davis Builders, also based in Talladega, is the contractor.
The current project required a temporary construction loan, in this case a community revitalization loan provided by First Bank of Alabama, another local institution.
FBA President and CEO Chad Jones said, “Our part was simple: provide funding for a community enhancement that positively affects those with a need. The project was something we supported from Day 1, and it has been a pleasure to see these continue to be a success, Their vision, along with AIDB, has been immaculate. Growing the hearts and lives of those affected with these new cottages is a masterful project.”
“These cottages will bless the lives of the AIDB consumers who will live here, and the rent will help the Home fulfill its mission to fund our care of children,” said Bud Kitchin, vice president of operations for the Home and overseer of the project. “It’s thrilling to be involved with such an innovative project that enables two Talladega institutions to better serve their consumers.”
Kitchin said, “I’m especially pleased to be working with Graham Davis with Davis Builders, who builds high quality homes and also knows and appreciates the missions of both institutions. From the very beginning, Davis has continued to be core to improving Union Village and helping ensure our vision became a reality.”
Rental income from Union Village provides an additional funding source for PHFC, which serves at-risk and homeless children, youth, and families in addition to young female adults in crisis and families in crisis. Program participants come from all over Alabama.
The project started in 2022 thanks to grants from organizations throughout the state, including two from the city of Talladega.