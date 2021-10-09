Thursday accident takes the life of Talladega man

A three-vehicle accident on Plant Road near Talladega on Thursday morning took the life of a Talladega man and injured two others, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Charles Lavelle Bolt, 46, was driving a 2003 Ford Winstar at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Bolt’s vehicle struck a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Kelvin Parez Groce, 48, of Lincoln and a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Michael Allen Hilyer, 58, of Sylacauga.
Bot was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Hilyer and a passenger in the RAV4 were both injured and transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by NorthStar paramedics.
No information on the conditions of any of the injured parties was available Friday.
Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the accident, and requested mutual aid from the Talladega Fire Department, according to Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick. Talladega Firefighters successfully extricated people from two of the vehicles, then assisted paramedics with patient care.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office also responded to help with traffic and crowd control, Warwick said.