Three Talladega officers complete training at Selma Police Academy

Talladega’s three newest police officers have completed their training at the Selma Police Academy.
Officer Brantley Bonner was hired by the city in January, and officers Theodore Copland and Gabriel Bridges in March. All three began training with existing officers in Talladega immediately before heading to Selma in May for a 13-week training program, according to a news release.
Bonner and Bridges are both Talladega natives, with the former graduating from Victory Christian in 2020 and the latter graduating from Alabama School for the Deaf the year before. Copland is originally from Fayette. After graduating from Fayette County High School, he attended University of Montevallo and the Mississippi College of Law.
“I am excited about welcoming our three new officers to the TPD family," Interim Police Chief John McCoy said. "Officers Bonner and Bridges are from Talladega. They know the community and people in the community know them. That is a great advantage and makes it easier for them to build a rapport with the people we serve. Officer Copland is an attorney, so he brings an extra level of knowledge and understanding of the law.”
Added City Manager Seddick Hill: "I am thrilled about our new officers completing the academy, and I am excited about steps that the City is taking to increase safety in Talladega. Mayor Ragland has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns and the city has partnered with Crime Stoppers. We’ve also added LED lights to brighten dark areas, which increases safety, and we’ve added ShotSpotters so our police are immediately alerted when a gun goes off. We’re also adding security cameras, augmenting police training, and, of course, continuing to keep our officers engaged with young people in order to increase trust and better serve our community.”