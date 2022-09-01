 Skip to main content
Three Talladega College employees file suit, allege overtime non-payment, hostile work environment

Talladega College gets $3 Mil-1bc.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Three Talladega College employees have filed a federal lawsuit against the school alleging they were not paid for overtime hours worked and were subjected to a hostile work environment due to pervasive sexual harassment.

The allegations in the suit took place between late 2020 and mid-2022, and mostly predate the current administration. It was not immediately clear this week who was handling the school’s legal representation. An attorney who represented Talladega College in an unrelated civil suit last year said he was not in a position to comment on the suit Thursday.