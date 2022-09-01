Three Talladega College employees file suit, allege overtime non-payment, hostile work environment

Three Talladega College employees have filed a federal lawsuit against the school alleging they were not paid for overtime hours worked and were subjected to a hostile work environment due to pervasive sexual harassment.
The allegations in the suit took place between late 2020 and mid-2022, and mostly predate the current administration. It was not immediately clear this week who was handling the school’s legal representation. An attorney who represented Talladega College in an unrelated civil suit last year said he was not in a position to comment on the suit Thursday.
Specifically, the three women are alleging systematic wage and hour violations, sex-based hostile environment, retaliation, unjust enrichment and breach of contract.
The women are asking the court for damages under the Fair Labor Standards Act, including lost wages, back pay and compensation for retaliation, mental anguish and emotional distress; damages for breach of contract or uncompensated labor and services; special damages; an injunction preventing the college from continuing with its present practices and attorneys fees, as well as “such other and further and different relief as this court deems just and appropriate.”
The suit does not name a specific dollar figure, but it does calculate roughly how the three plaintiffs are owed for unpaid overtime.
The first, Shaunta Williams, is allegedly owed $10,632.42 for unpaid overtime, plus a gas card and reimbursement for the use of her personal vehicle between Nov. 21, 2020, and July 27, 2022, when she was suspended without pay after complaining about the issues raised in the suit.
Ella Wycoff, the second plaintiff, is owed $8,268.84 for the period from April 22, 2021, to July 29, 2022, when she resigned.
Dawn Gray claims she is owed $4,266 for the period from May 17, 2021, to the date the suit was filed last week. She is still employed by the college.
All three women worked as housekeepers at the college, where their duties include cleaning and sanitizing assigned areas (including residences, common areas and bathrooms) and assisting laundry staff.
The suit alleges that the college automatically deducted a one-hour lunch break daily, but that their supervisors routinely required them to work through at least part of that. During those breaks, and after they had clocked out for the day, the women say they were also required to perform duties outside their job description, including setting up tables and chairs for COVID-19 testing stations and organizing other COVID-19 related activities. They were also required to act as hostesses and food service workers for social events and concerts on campus.
Their supervisors allegedly altered time records to undercut their hours worked.
In all, the plaintiffs allege that they all worked at least 46 hours a week, at the direction of their supervisors, but were paid no overtime at all. The automatically deducted lunch breaks were interrupted or never taken three to four times a week.
“Talladega management level personnel were well aware that housekeepers regularly worked during their lunch breaks and after clocking out and never acted to discipline supervisory employees who directed the workflow of the housekeepers,” according to the report.
The sex-based hostile environment allegations have several different sources, according to the suit. For instance, Maurice Sampleton is an inmate at the Childersburg Work Release Center who was assigned to perform manual labor on campus starting in midsummer 2021. According to the suit, Sampleton “regularly harassed female housekeepers, engaging in behavior ranging from sexual propositioning to unwanted fondling and touching of their buttocks to striking and attempting to restrain women who rebuffed his advances.”
According the the Alabama Department of Corrections and state court records, Sampleton is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in Jefferson County in 1999. The victim in that case was female, although few other details of the case were readily available.
All three of the plaintiffs were harassed, in some cases physically, by Sampleton on a daily basis.
The women say they complained to their supervisor, Patricia Jones, and to Jones’ supervisor, acting physical plant supervisor Stanley Chatman, about Sampleton’s conduct and uncompensated extra work, but nothing was ever done. On one occasion, Jones allegedly told the women “take it up with HR.”
When they did “take it up with HR,” they say that the school’s Title IX coordinator was never contacted, and they were never told they had the right to contact the Title IX coordinator themselves.
According to the suit, Williams sent a series of emails to HR Director Brenda Rhoden complaining both about Sampleton and the compensation issues.
“Rhoden told her that she needed to stop griping about her job and to stop sending her email complaints,” the suit alleges. Williams said she began noticing discrepancies on her paycheck after contacting Rhoden.
Williams then took her complaints to Vice President of Administration and Finance Althred Norris. She and Gray were then summoned to the HR office after they clocked out, made to wait for about 20 minutes, and were then reprimanded by Rhoden and Jones for not following the proper protocol. Shortly afterward, Williams was written up for missing work without a medical excuse, which she says is not true.
In July, Williams made what she thought was an anonymous complaint about Sampleton to the state Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Corrections. Later that same month, a corrections officer from the Childersburg Work Center questioned her and took Sampleton back into custody.
The Department of Corrections has not responded to enquiries by the Daily Home regarding why a violent felon serving a life sentence was allowed unsupervised work release in the first place.
The same day, Williams was told that she was being placed on administrative leave and was banned from campus. Wycoff said she was warned the same week by Chatman that “if she and others antagonized the inmates, they would be putting themselves in danger.” She left work the same day and had not returned as of the filing of the suit.
The suit goes on to allege that housekeepers were assigned to act as hostesses at staff parties, after event gatherings and weekend picnics where alcohol was served. They were occasionally instructed to wear con-work appropriate clothing for these events and were encouraged to socialize and drink alcohol with male guests.
Chatman allegedly told Williams that he found her attractive on several occasions, and that former College President Billy Hawkins also had an interest in her, according to another female employee. Williams was invited to attend a party in the basement of Hawkin’s campus home and was told “what happens in the basement, stays in the basement.”
On another occasion, Jones told Williams that Hawkins wanted her to serve at a private party at his residence. She says that when she arrived, the other guests were all leaving and she found herself alone with Hawkins. He immediately felt uncomfortable, broke off the conversation and approached Jones to complain about the encounter.
“Jones appeared inebriated and uninterested,” according to the suit.