Three Sylacauga business make list of finalists for state chamber awards

SYLACAUGA — Three businesses nominated by Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce director Laura Strickland for this year’s Alabama Small Business Award have been chosen as finalists in the annual competition held by Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.
McClendon Bridals, Donahoo Physical Therapy and Harvey's on Noble made the cut.
Winners will be announced Dec. 3 at the 2021 CCAA annual meeting. In September, Strickland was asked to nominate a business in each of four different categories.
McClendon Bridals is competing for the title of Emerging Small Business of the Year. This award recognizes the best small business in the state operating less than five years.
The bridal shop on North Broadway is owned by Kim Duck Windsor, daughter of the late Joe M. Duck, who owned and operated J.M. Duck Jeweler for 50 years in the same location.
Duck and her daughter, Ginger Watkins combined their love of weddings and fashion to offer “ultimate bridal experiences” for their customers. They offer brides-to-be customized, individualized attention and assists them with choosing their wedding gown from a large selection of affordable off-the-rack overstock and samples from the industry’s most notable designers. The store also carries bridal accessories and offers other bridal services.
Donahoo Physical Therapy is competing for the title of Small Business of the Year with 1-10 Employees.
The clinic is owned by Ben Donahoo, PTA. Its new location at 400 West Fort Williams offers patients and staff more room to move about as they treat neck and back pain, joint mobility issues and sports related and on the job injuries. The clinic provides services related to physical rehab, balance training and dry needling. It won 2018 Coosa Valley “Besty” Award for Best Physical Therapist.
Harvey’s on Noble is competing for the title of Small Business of the Year with 11-50 Employees.
The family-owned restaurant and venue was established in 2008. It is known for its brick accents, friendly atmosphere and mouth-watering menu selections.
Diners come in to enjoy specialty burgers like Harvey’s Whiskey Burger and the Smokehouse Cheese Overload Burger, and signature appetizers like the house-made pimento cheese, Conecuh sausage and Wickles plate. Wine, beer and cocktails are served with meals or at the bar, and a glance at their menu descriptions proves bacon goes with anything and jalapenos can be a great garnish for cocktails too. A stage for live music and an event space that can accommodate 400 guests also make it a popular place for receptions and social gatherings.
Strickland said the Sylacauga Chamber is proud to serve all of its small business members, and this year’s nominees met and exceeded awards criteria, and they are all valuable to the community.
“I was beyond excited when I received the letters announcing the finalists and seeing our businesses included literally brought tears to my eyes," she said. "I know that sounds cliché, but the Sylacauga Chamber truly values all of its partners. Having been a small business owner myself, I know the endless hours of work, worry, concern, and celebration that takes place in their daily routines. To have them recognized for their success is truly rewarding.”
Each of the finalists will attend the awards luncheon with her Dec. 3 for the announcement of the winners.