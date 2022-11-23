 Skip to main content
Three sought only for questioning in connection with Alpine homicide

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three people who might have critical information regarding a homicide in Alpine earlier this month.

Timothy Stallworth, age 21, Toney Keith, 26 and Tashaun Williams, 18, are all wanted “for questioning only” and are not considered suspects in the case.