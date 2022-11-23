Three sought only for questioning in connection with Alpine homicide

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three people who might have critical information regarding a homicide in Alpine earlier this month.
Timothy Stallworth, age 21, Toney Keith, 26 and Tashaun Williams, 18, are all wanted “for questioning only” and are not considered suspects in the case.
According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 12. On arrival, they found Don Andre Sanders Jr., 26, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of his residence.
Sanders was unresponsive when the deputies arrived. He was later taken by ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Jones said.
According to his obituary, Sanders was a native of Anniston and son of Tedrick McKenzie and Latonical Swain. He attended St. Campbell Baptist Church and graduated from Talladega County Central High School in 2015. After graduation, he worked for Nemak in Sylacauga. He was married to Kamocia Bilups and is also survived by a daughter, Hazel Brook Peterson, five siblings and numerous other relatives and friends.
“Don was a loving, caring, outgoing, funny young man. He loved everybody and everybody loved Don. He always kept you laughing and was full of enthusiasm,” according to his obituary.
Stallworth, Keith and Williams, or anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 as soon as possible. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or using the mobile app.
You may also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to speak with investigators if there are followup questions.
Crime Stoppers had previously offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Sanders’ killer.