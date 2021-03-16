Three separate shooting incidents in Talladega since Sunday night

Talladega Police have responded to three shooting incidents in town since Sunday night, with two people reported injured in separate incidents. Neither injury appears life threatening.
A shooting incident outside Westgate Homes on Sunday evening left a teenager with a bullet in his leg, according to Talladega Police.
According to Police Chief Jason Busby, officers were already heading toward Westgate in response to shots fired at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday when someone called and reported that an individual had been shot on West Sloan Avenue. The officers found the victim, a 17-year-old male who did not live in Westgate. The officer put a tourniquet around the victim’s leg and waited for NorthStar ambulance.
Busby said the ambulance took the victim to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where he was then airlifted by Lifesaver Helicopter to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Word on his condition was not immediately available Monday, but Busby said he was expected to recover.
The people with the victim told investigators that they had been walking in the area when they heard several gunshots and a group of people further down Sloan Avenue. The report does not indicate who many people they saw or give any description of them, although it does specify that they were also on foot.
Police recovered 17 .45 caliber shell casings from the area where the shooting occurred, Busby said. It was too early into the investigation Monday to determine whether the victim had been the intended target.
The second incident was Monday afternoon on East Sloan Avenue. Busby said in this case the driver of a Honda Element was driving down East Sloan Avenue away from Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. A black Nissan Altima came up behind the SUV and someone opened fire from inside.
Busby said the SUV was hit “a couple of times,” although the incident report does not give a precise count or detail what parts of the vehicle were damaged. The driver, another 17-year-old, was the only person in the Element at the time of the shooting.
The SUV crashed near Highland Circle. Busby said the driver initially walked away from the scene, then returned shortly afterward. No bullet casings were recovered, and no further description of the suspects was available Tuesday.
It was still not immediately clear if the first two incidents might have been related to one another, but Busby said the third incident was almost certainly unrelated.
The victim and the suspect are neighbors in a mobile home park on Old Shocco Road, he said. The eventual suspect went to the victim’s home to complain about loud noises. Sometime later, Busby said, the victim, a 64-year-old man, went to the suspect’s home, knocked on the door and is alleged to have made threats.
As the argument escalated, the suspect got a pistol and eventually shot the victim once in the leg. He then called the dispatcher and told him that he had shot someone.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he is expected to fully recover.
Obviously, there is a suspect in this case, but Busby said Tuesday that investigators and the Talladega County District Attorneys Office were still working to determine what charges, if any, would be appropriate.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be left on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.