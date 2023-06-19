Three incumbent officeholders want to stay on the job

Three incumbents filed paperwork with the city Tuesday to seek reelection this summer.
Talladega voters will be casting ballots for the office of mayor, all five council seats and all five seats on the Talladega City Board of Education.
Incumbent Councilwomen Vicky Robinson Hall (Ward 2) and Betty Spratlin (Ward 4) and incumbent School Board member Sandra Beavers (Ward 1) all qualified for reelection as of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. All three are just completing their first term in elected office.
Constable Vann Caldwell, who first ran for mayor in 1999, just after he graduated high school, has publicly announced another bid for mayor, but had not formally qualified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Ward 2 school board member Alison Edwards has also announced a bid for a second term but had not completed the paperwork as of Tuesday evening.
Qualification will remain open until June 27.
The election will take place Tuesday, August 22, with the polls open from 7 a..m to 7 p.m.. If one candidate in particular race fails to win a majoirty of the votes cast, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, September 19.
According to the official announcement, “All registered and qualified electors of the state, who reside within the corporate limits of the City of Talladega, and have resided therein for 30 days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, will be authorized to participate in the city’s election of municipal officers.”
Voters must be registered at least 14 days prior to the election in order to cast a vote. A list of registered voters will be posted on the City’s website (www.talladega.com), at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, and at the Water Department lobby at 100 Court Street.
Voting will be at the B.N. Mabra Recreation Center (Ward 1), Brecon Recreation Center (Ward 2), Spring Street Recreation Center (Wards 3 and 4) and Bemiston Recreation Center (Ward 5).
Absentee ballot applications can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 255 South St. West or at the Alabama Secretary of State website (https://www.sos.alabama.gov) through July 18.