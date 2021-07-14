Three homes, two cars get hit by gunfire, but thankfully, no people did

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting incident Monday night on Green Acres Drive that damaged three homes and two automobiles, but did not wound any people.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the incident was on the 720 block just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. A teenaged boy and his friend were walking into his grandmother’s when several people in a dark colored sedan drove by and opened fire.
A Dodge Challenger belonging to the grandmother was struck numerous times, and one shot hit the storm door of the house itself.
At least three bullets hit a neighbor’s house, and one bullet hit the neighbor’s Ford F150 pickup truck parked outside. A third house on the same street was also hit by at least one bullet.
Investigators recovered more than 20 spent shell casings of various caliber at the scene of the crime.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no further description of the suspects or their vehicle was available.
This is the fourth shooting incident reported in the city in less than a week.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.