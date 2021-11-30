Three from Talladega area up for parole this week

A convicted rapist serving a 99-year prison sentence, a burglary serving a life sentence, and a man serving 13 years for manslaughter all have hearings before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles this week.
Terry Lee Embry was convicted of rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree in Talladega County in 1989, according to records from the Alabama Department of Corrections. The victim in both cases was a 25-year-old female relative, who Embry attacked while she was giving him a ride to his mother’s house in the Howell Cove area. At the time of his conviction, Embry had previous felony convictions for burglary in the third degree and an unrelated first degree rape charge stemming from incident in 1983. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison by the late Circuit Judge William Sullivan. His parole hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
Henry Lee Willis Jr. pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree in Talladega County in 2006. Willis broke into a residence in Talladega and was shot by the homeowner, but was not seriously injured. He then assaulted the homeowner and, after a scuffle, took his gun and fled with it.
At the time of his plea, Willis had two prior felony convictions, and was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, by Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth. His hearing is Wednesday.
Douglas Wayne Keith, 57, was charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal traffic accident in 2016. According to Alabama State Troopers, Keith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on Kymyulga Road when he struck a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Henry Curry, 67, of Childersburg. Curry was pronounced dead at the scene. Keith had been driving recklessly, and, although it was not clear if he was drunk at the time, he did have a history of driving under the influence, according to court records.
Keith pleaded guilty in 2017 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Keith’s hearing is Thursday.