Three college students from Talladega's Knoxville community receive Mary McGhee scholarships

This year’s recipients were Zameria Miller, currently attending Alabama A&M University, and Tykeria Welch and Na’Kyia Brown, who are both students at Talladega College.

Three students in the Talladega’s Knoxville community received $250 scholarships in honor of the late Mary Reynolds McGhee.

This year’s recipients were Zameria Miller, currently attending Alabama A&M University, and Tykeria Welch and Na’Kyia Brown, who are both students at Talladega College. The awards were presented by Matthew Morris, and Edlean Lawler, David McGhee, Eula Morris, Property Manager Vickie Hall and her son, Tyler, along with the parents of the recipients.

Mary McGhee was a longtime member of the Knoxville Improvement Organization and also represented Ward 2 on the Talladega City Board of Education. She died in September 2020.

