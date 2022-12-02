Three charged with conspiracy in property thefts at depot

Three Talladega County residents have been charged with federal conspiracy to steal U.S. property in connection with an ongoing investigation at the Anniston Army Depot.
James Kenneth Scott, 71, of Sylacauga, Christopher Price, 54, of Childersburg and Eric Matraia, 43, of Munford were each charged with a single count of conspiracy Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama in Birmingham.
Two other civilian employees at the depot, Santillo Whitfield and Tevin Fletcher, both of Calhoun County, were also charged with conspiracy in October, stemming from the same investigation.
According to the charging documents, “Matraia, who was a Security Guard at ANAD [the acronym for the depot], and other civilian employees of the Department of Emergency Services, stole military property from warehouses at ANAD. Scott acted as a middleman, delivering the stolen property to Price, who owned The Prepper Depot, a military surplus store in Sylacauga. Price sold the stolen property at deeply discounted prices at his store and gun shows.”
The documents say that between 2015 and November 2021, Price received property stolen from ANAD valued at approximately $4 million. The stolen items included equipment that was designed to be attached to military weapon systems to provide operators with instant nighttime engagement capabilities and/or improved target acquisition.
Whitfield has already pleaded guilty before District Judge Corey L. Maze, and Fletcher, Price, Scott and Matraia have each agreed to plead guilty, but have not formally done so. Each defendant has agreed to pay restitution to the United States and forfeit any money they made from the conspiracy. In addition, the maximum penalty for a federal conspiracy conviction is five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
According to the earlier charging documents against Whitfield and Fletcher, “Whitfield was a Material Examiner and Identifier for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Fletcher was a Material Expeditor for DLA. The documents allege Whitfield and Fletcher conspired to steal approximately 50 AN/PVS-30 scopes and other government property valued at approximately $546,750.00 from DLA facilities at the Anniston Army Depot. AN/PVS-30 scopes” like the ones being resold at the store in Sylacauga.
The charging documents also allege that “Whitfield and Fletcher sold the stolen property at substantially discounted prices and shared the proceeds.”
U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said “These cases demonstrate that insiders and their cohorts will be held accountable when they abuse their positions of trust and place personal gain above their duty and the safety of our military personnel. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those who steal government property.”
Special Agent in Charge Darrin Jones of the Defense Department’s Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, added, “I’m proud of the great work done by the investigative team and the U.S. Attorney’s office to bring these government employees and their co-conspirators to justice. Our office will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to make sure those who steal from our military Depots are held accountable.”
“Today’s court filings highlight the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s and partner agencies hard work and resolve to aggressively seek out and hold those who conspire to deprive the U.S. Government of sensitive property accountable for their actions,” said D. Todd Outlaw, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Southern Field Office, DACID.
The Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Logistics Agency Office of Inspector General are investigating the case. Assistant United States Attorney George Martin is prosecuting the case.