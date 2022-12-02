 Skip to main content
Three charged with conspiracy in property thefts at depot

Three Talladega County residents have been charged with federal conspiracy to steal U.S. property in connection with an ongoing investigation at the Anniston Army Depot.

James Kenneth Scott, 71, of Sylacauga, Christopher Price, 54, of Childersburg and Eric Matraia, 43, of Munford were each charged with a single count of conspiracy Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama in Birmingham.