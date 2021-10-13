Three catalytic converters taken from old Sycamore Elementary School site

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the theft of three catalytic converters from the old Sycamore Elementary School site.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, a county schools employee discovered that the three converters had been stolen overnight between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. Two of the converters were removed from Chevrolet 2500s belonging to the Talladega County Board of Education, Tubbs said. The third was taken from a Chevrolet Tahoe which belonged to a school system employee.
It appears that thieves had cut a chain link fence to gain entrance to the area where the vehicles were parked.
There were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.