Three cars stolen, two are found, including one set on fire

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating at least three apparently unrelated auto thefts, including the theft of two different Chevrolet Camaros at different times from different ends of the county.
In between the two Camaro thefts was the theft of a BMW, according to Captain Mike Jones.
The first reported incident involved the theft of a gray 2012 model Camaro convertible from a residence on the 3030 block of Odens Mill Road in Sylacauga. Jones said the owner of the vehicle left it with a family member who lives at that location for repairs. It was left unlocked with the keys in it.
The family member reported the vehicle was gone Feb. 18, the morning after the owner had left it.
Jones said this vehicle was recovered before it had been reported stolen. It was allegedly involved in a chase with Harpersville Police on Feb. 17, with the driver bailing out and escaping on foot.
The driver got away, Jones said, but the vehicle was recovered in Harpersville. It was not clear why the driver was fleeing police in the first place or if he was ever caught. The extent of damage to the vehicle was also unclear.
The white 2011 BMW was reported from the side of the 8000 block of Grist Mill Road in Childersburg on Feb. 19. The owner told investigators that he had a flat tire and called someone to come pick him up. The car was gone the next morning.
Jones said this vehicle was also recovered before it was reported stolen, only this time the vehicle had been set on fire a short distance away from where it was stolen.
The vehicle will likely be a total loss, he added.
The other Camaro, a green and black 2011 model, was stolen off the 3200 block of Twin Churches Road in Munford. The victim said the vehicle was being stored outside, and that he still had both sets of keys in his possession. It was taken sometime between 11 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
This third vehicle has not been recovered as of Friday, and there are no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through the Sheriff’s Office website or mobile app.