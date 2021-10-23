Three-car accident lands two people in hospital

A three-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass in Talladega on Friday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to police reports.
The accident occurred where Pope Street crosses the bypass at 6:14 a.m. Friday, according to Lt. Ron McElrath. A 2004 Chevrolet Avio was crossing the bypass on Pope Street when he apparently ran a stop sign and was struck by two other vehicles, a 2014 Hyundai and a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck, that were both northbound on the bypass.
The driver of the Avio was listed as Jairo Perez Morales, 42, of unknown address, McElrath said. AThe Huyundai was driven by Belinda Lee, 62, of Childersburg.
McElrath said both Morales and Lee were transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance. Neither driver appeared to be seriously injured, but both complained of pain, he said.
The driver of the F150 was not injured.