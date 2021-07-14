You are the owner of this article.
Three-car accident at 275 Bypass seriously injures Childersburg resident

A three-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass near Renfroe Road seriously injured a Childersburg resident, according to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner.

The accident happened at 10:45 a.m. Monday. According to witnesses, the 19-year-old driver of a Kia Optima crossed the center line, sideswiped a Ford F-150, avoided another car and then hit a 2017 Nissan Altima almost head-on.

Shortly after the accident, there was a downpour that prevent Life Saver from flying, so the 19-year-old was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham by RPS ambulance.

The other two drivers, a 52-year-old man from Childersburg and a 67-year-old man from Shelby, both complained of pain at the scene of the accident, but both eventually declined a trip to the hospital, Faulkner said.

No information on the 19-year-old’s condition was available Wednesday afternoon.

