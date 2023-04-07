Three arrested on warrants for drug distribution

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has arrested three people on distribution warrants in unrelated cases.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, all three arrests were made on warrants that were issued last year.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
Carl Slate Keith, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, specifically a gram of methamphetamine and an ounce of GHB from his residence on Henderson Lane in March 2022. Roberson said he moved sometime after that.
GHB is known most commonly as a date rape drug, Roberson said.
Keith was pulled over for a moving violation in Georgia Monday, and information from the warrant came up when the officer checked him against the National Criminal Information Center.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, total bond was set at $30,000. Keith posted bond and was released in just over eight hours.
Robert Christopher Thomas, 58, of Sylacauga, was arrested at his home on Goodwater Highway Sunday on warrants for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine that he sold to undercover officers.
Roberson said the officers serving the warrant on Thompson asked him if he had any other illegal substances in his home. Thompson walked into another room and produced a gallon-sized Ziplock bag filled with marijuana, which he gave to the officers. Roberson said he was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana in the first degree as well as distribution.
Arthur Lewis Story, 58, of Lincoln, was arrested Saturday, Roberson said. The warrant charged Story with selling the substance known as ice from a residence on Blue Eye Springs Road in September 2022.
According to jail records, Story was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm in another case from 2022 and another distribution case from 2020.
Total bond in all his cases was $35,000.
Roberson said that the arrests came from older warrants because he has far more cases than officers.
“It’s a small team, and we can’t always keep up,” he said. “Of course, it’s a different story with violent crimes, that is a top priority. We’ll work with local agencies and the marshals to take those people off the streets first.”
Distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a Class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance possession of marijuana in the first are Class C felonies, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.
