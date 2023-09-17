Threatt scholarships awarded to 3

Three high school seniors have been designated the recipients of the 2023 Dr. Stanley Threatt Memorial Scholarship.
This year’s winners are Jai Gaddis of B. B. Comer Memorial High School, Wesley Cutter Young of Winterboro and Kimora Heath of Childersburg High School.
“The foundation was established by Rev. Stanley Threatt and his wife, Claudia, in 1979,” according to a press release. “The vision began with 16 local churches contributing to the foundation to honor high school graduates.”
Rev. Stanley Threatt died in January 2010, and Claudia Threatt did likewise in May 2014, “but their vision lives on because seven churches have remained faithful and the committee has continued the endeavor.”
Including the most recent recipients, the Dr. Stanley Threatt Memorial Scholarship Foundation has bestowed scholarships to 98 students.