 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Threatt scholarships awarded to 3

Three high school seniors have been designated the recipients of the 2023 Dr. Stanley Threatt Memorial Scholarship.

This year’s winners are Jai Gaddis of B. B. Comer Memorial High School, Wesley Cutter Young of Winterboro and Kimora Heath of Childersburg High School.