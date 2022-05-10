This Mother's Day is extra special for Scales, Talladega Heath and Rehab residents

Michael Scales has been delivering gifts and putting on holiday programs at Talladega Health and Rehab for years, and every holiday is special for him and the residents. But Mother’s Day is always something extra special, especially this year.
There were the gifts, of course, with every woman getting gowns, house shoes or other clothing items, and all the residents who attended Bible study and other Mother’s Day activities got a $25 gift card.
Scales said he wanted to give special thanks to Worthy Matron Mildred Woods and the Elizabeth Chapter 442 of the Order of the Eastern Star for donating "beautiful flowers to all the residents and nurse’s stations.”
But there was something else special about this year.
“I normally invite a speaker to come speak for Mother’s Day," he said. "This year, I decided to speak myself. I want to tell them how God put me here. God’s ways are not our ways, and his thoughts are not our thoughts.
"I have never been to the nursing home in my life to visit the sick. I was teaching the word, not practicing the word, being a servant. It took my mother having to come to the nursing home to learn how to be a true servant. While my mother was here, God was preparing me for a time such as this. To allow me to use my hands, eyes, ears and legs to be a blessing to someone else.”
Added Scales: “This Mother’s Day is special to them, also. This year they got a chance to enjoy their family and friends. Romans 8:28 teaches us ‘all things work together for the good to those who love the Lord.’”