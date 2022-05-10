Third suspect in murder of Talladega man now in custody

The third suspect in the murder of Spencer “Boo Man” Reeves in Talladega is now in custody.
According to Talladega Police, Shu’n’tavis Twymon, 19, turned himself in Monday evening at about 5 p.m., and was served with a warrant for capital murder. He is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
Reeves, 25, was shot to death on the morning of April 30 on East Sloan Avenue. Keontae Threatt, also 19, was arrested the following Monday on a capital murder charge, and Tara Calhoun, 30, was arrested last week on a charge of first degree hindering prosecution.
Threatt is also being held without bond. Calhoun has a bond of $25,000, but was still behind bars Tuesday afternoon.
In a prepared statement, Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas said, “Thank you to the public for all the tips and assistance in this case.”
Investigators have not commented on possible motives in the case, or if this incident is related to at least three other fatal homicides in the city earlier this year.
The charges against Threatt and Twymon are elevated to capital murder because, Thomas said, investigators believe the evidence will show that the shots that killed Reeves were fired from inside a car while Reeves was outside of it.
Reeves was a native of Talladega who is survived by his parents, a brother, two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends.
Capital murder is punishable upon conviction by life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.