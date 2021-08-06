Thief stole lawn tractor, utility trailer; Crime Stoppers needs help to find whoever did the crime

Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen utility trailer and zero turn lawn tractor.
According to Crime Stoppers, suspects driving a white pickup truck stole a 14 foot utility trailer and a Kubota Z724X Zero Turn Mower in Munford on Aug. 5.
An incident and offense report filed with the Sheriff’s Office lists the total value of the stolen items at $10,600. The items were stolen from the 1000 block of Gannaway Lane.
According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies are also looking into at least one other mower theft in Munford in recent weeks. Sometime on Aug. 1, someone apparently cut a fence at Munford Elementary School and stole a yellow Cub Cadet XT! Valued at $1,700.
Jones said the mower belonged to a private citizen who was storing it on school property, and did not belong to the county board of education.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also unanimous.