Thief steals vehicle, drives it about 50 yards and wrecks it

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Moonlight Lane early Saturday morning.

According to Chief Diane Thomas, the owner of the vehicle reported that sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. someone stole a 2014 BMW XS.