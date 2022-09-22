Thief steals vehicle, drives it about 50 yards and wrecks it

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Moonlight Lane early Saturday morning.
According to Chief Diane Thomas, the owner of the vehicle reported that sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. someone stole a 2014 BMW XS.
Whoever stole the vehicle made it about 50 yards down the road before wrecking it, doing about $2,000 worth of damage to it.
The vehicle was recovered and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident, Thomas said. Police investigators have not named a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.