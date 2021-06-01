There can be only one ... but Talladega City BOE will interview 10 superintendent candidates first

The Talladega City Board of Education agreed Tuesday to interview 10 of the 23 people who applied to be the next superintendent. One of the 10 finalists is a current employee of the Talladega City School System, one works for the county and one is currently working as a principal in Japan.
The board will interview two to three finalists a day starting with their next regular meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Shirley Simmons-Sims Conference Room in the former Hal Henderson building. The interviews will continue daily until everyone has had their chance.
The finalists include Dr. Quentin J. Lee, currently principal at Childersburg High School in the county system; Dr. Darius Williams, currently the principal at Talladega High School; Dr. Monica Henson, interim superintendent in Monroe, Ga.; Dr. Yolanda W. McCants, interim superintendent of Anniston City Schools; Dr. Victoria K. Reese, assistant superintendent in Pelham; Dr. Charla DeLeo, director of curriculum in Bessemer; Dr. Lee A. Hicks, superintendent in Pike County; Dr. Gloria Good Boutte, director of education in Fairhope; Elgin Dixon, Superintendent in Dublin, Ga.; and Michelle L. Jones, currently working as a principal at an American school in Japan, according to board chairman James Braswell.
The list above was arrived at by allowing each of the board members to nominate up to four of the candidates who had applied.
Lee seemed to have the broadest support going into the interviews, being named as a finalist by board members Sandra Beavers, Allison Edwards, Jake Montgomery and Braswell.
Williams was named as a finalist by Beavers and Edwards, and would have been named by Roberts had he not already appeared on Edwards’ and Beavers’ lists. Henson was chosen by Beavers and Braswell, and Boutte by Beavers and Edwards.
McCants and Hicks were selected by Montgomery, and would have been selected by Roberts were they not already finalists, Roberts said.
Reese was nominated by Beavers, DeLeo and Dixon by Braswell and Jones by Roberts.
As chairman, Braswell was given the task of notifying all 10 finalists and seeing what days they would be available for interviews.
Each board member will be responsible for choosing what questions they are going to ask the candidates, with the understanding that all the candidates will be asked the same questions. Montgomery suggested asking the candidates that were scheduled later in the day or the week to not watch the live stream of the candidates ahead of them.
Ideally, each board member will have about 10 minutes to ask four questions and allow the candidates to answer. At the end, the candidates will be asked if there is anything they want to tell the board that was not covered in the questions just asked, and if they have any questions of the board members. Ideally, each candidate would spend about an hour in front of the board.
After all of the interviews have been conducted, each board member will have an opportunity to name their top choice and get a second to that nomination. However, a simple majority will be all that is required to name a new superintendent.
“If we can get a majority, that’s great," he said. "But I will say for myself that I will support whoever the majority picks, even if it wouldn’t have been my choice.”
The board has had a somewhat troubled history with superintendent searches, which have happened all too often in recent years. Tony Ball, the current superintendent, was the only candidate the board interviewed, and was hired by a vote 4-1. His immediate predecessor, Terry Roller, was hired unanimously, but only after another nominee put forward by Montgomery and Roberts did not garner any further support.
Before that, the board accepted donations from various local organizations such as the city of Talladega, First Bank of Alabama and Citizens Baptist Medical Center. The search was conducted by the Alabama Association of School Boards, and four finalists were interviewed, but the board at that time rejected all four of those candidates, all the other AASB applicants and eventually started over, giving the job to Dr. Donna King.
The board eventually put King on suspension with pay and hired Roller while she was still on the payroll.