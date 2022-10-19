 Skip to main content
Thefts: One car found up on blocks, another was taken and wrecked, and a third is missing

Talladega Police are investigating three seemingly unrelated thefts involving vehicles or vehicle parts reported over the last several days.

According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the first case involved the theft of a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from a residence on 3600 block of Ironaton Road on Oct. 11. There are no listed witnesses or suspects to the theft, but McElrath said the vehicle was recovered by Alabama State Troopers in Clay County the day after it was reported stolen.