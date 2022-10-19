Thefts: One car found up on blocks, another was taken and wrecked, and a third is missing

Talladega Police are investigating three seemingly unrelated thefts involving vehicles or vehicle parts reported over the last several days.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the first case involved the theft of a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from a residence on 3600 block of Ironaton Road on Oct. 11. There are no listed witnesses or suspects to the theft, but McElrath said the vehicle was recovered by Alabama State Troopers in Clay County the day after it was reported stolen.
The owner of the vehicle said that it appeared to have been wrecked before it was recovered one county over.
The next incident was reported later the next day, Oct. 12, at Premier Mobile Detailing on Alabama 77.
McElrath said that rather than stealing the whole vehicle, this time, the suspect or suspects jacked up a 2004 Ford F450, stole six rims and six tires off it, and left the vehicle up on blocks.
The rims and tires have a total value of about $4,000, according to the incident and offense report. There are no witnesses or suspects in this case, either, but a surveillance camera did capture the vehicle the suspects loaded the tires into and then drove away in.
The third incident involves the theft of a black 2009 Nissan Maxima from Hallmark Apartments between Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is a suspect in this case, according to McElrath.
The victim told investigators that he and the suspect had been drinking together the night before. The suspect asked to borrow the victim’s car, and he said no. He believes she took the car anyway later that night.
The victim told investigators that he had tried to call the suspect several times, but she had failed to return his calls.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page, www.talladega.com
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.