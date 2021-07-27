Theft victim says guy takes his PlayStation to test it, never comes back

Talladega Police are investigating a reported theft facilitated by social media, probably Facebook Marketplace.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim, a 19-year-old Pell City resident, was contacted through social media Sunday afternoon that someone wanted to buy his PlayStation VR for $450. He arranged to meet the buyer in West Gate Homes that afternoon.
When the victim met the potential buyer, the buyer said he wanted to take the console inside first and make sure it worked. The victim handed it to him, the suspect went into an apartment and, Faulkner said, never came back out. The victim waited for him for about half an hour before calling the police, Faulkner said.
The victim was able to give investigators a screen name for the suspect, but it was not immediately clear if this was also the suspect’s real name.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.