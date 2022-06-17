Theft of two buildings nets two air-conditioning units, hot water heater and a toilet

As temperatures continue to climb well into the 90s, Talladega Police are investigating the theft of at least two air conditioning units in the city.
The first was at Pattillo Balance and Hearing on West Battle Street, sometime between June 3 and June 6. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, an employee noticed that it was uncomfortably hot inside the building. The two-and-a-half ton central heating and air conditioning unit had apparently been stolen from behind the building sometime over the previous weekend.
There were no witnesses or suspects in this case as of Friday afternoon.
The second incident was reported the same day at a residence on Ola Avenue. This time, the suspect was a bit more thorough, however.
Thompson said in addition to stealing the air conditioning unit beside the house, the suspect in this case then entered the house through the ductwork and stole the thermostats from inside as well.
A toilet, bathroom sink, kitchen sink and hot water heater had been stolen from inside the house as well, he added.
Investigators have a possible suspect in this case, but as of Friday, no one has been charged, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.