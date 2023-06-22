Theater camp to produce a youthful version of ‘The Aristocats’

SYLACAUGA — SAFE’s Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company will be presenting “Disney’s The Aristocats Kids” June 24 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sylacauga, 10 S. Broadway Avenue.
This show will be based on the 1970 Disney animated film “The Aristocats.” This show follows an eccentric millionairess living in Paris who wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three kittens. After the greedy, bumbling butler “catnaps” them, it is up to Thomas O’Malley, the alley cat, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.
Accented with a jazzy, upbeat score, “Disney’s The Aristocats Kids” is a “non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns,” says co-director, Joseph McDonald.
According to McDonald, this is the first summer theater camp by SAFE’s Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company for this age group, 8-16-year-olds, that intentionally designed to produce a show.
The cast includes: Laney Marshall (Madame), Jessa Marshall (Duchess), Sierra Jackson (Marie), Amelia Alcaino (Toulouse), Lucy Giles (Berlioz), Dane Rodriquez (Edgar), Nathan McDonald (Thomas O’Malley), Lydia Alcaino (Amelia & Alley Cat), Cat Methvin (Abbigail & Mad Cat), Evie Welch (Roquefort & Alley Cat), Jada Lunceford (Napoleon & Alley Cat), Khloe Carter (Lafayette & Alley Cat), Jessica Griffith (Vichy, Scat/Wacky Cat), & Ellie Taft (Ssiose, Slick/Hip Cat). This show is co-directed by Joseph McDonald and Shaylyn Vick.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 at sdpac.net, calling (256) 245-1669, or at 109 N. Broadway Ave., Sylacauga. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15.