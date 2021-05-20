THE VERDICT: Wallace found not guilty in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old

A Talladega County jury of six men and six women deliberated for 90 minutes Thursday before acquitting Owen L. Wallace, 26, of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Casey Kizer in 2018.
Kizer died from a single gunshot wound that entered the right side of her back and exited the left side of her chest. According to medical evidence heard during the three-day trial, the bullet passed through both her lungs, her heart and severed her aorta. She would have died almost instantly.
According to assistant Alabama Attorney General Riggs Walker, who led the prosecution of the case, Kizer, of Hoover, was 17 when she was killed. She had just graduated from Valleydale Christian, and had attended Spain Park High School as well. She was a softball player, and was planning to attend University of Alabama at Birmingham and studying psychology. She would likely be a junior if she were still living, Walker said.
Both sides agreed that Kizer was in the wrong place at the wrong time just before her death, but the version argued by the state and the one argued by defense attorney Rod Giddens varied widely. In both scenarios, Wallace had loaned Jalon Murphy about $300 worth of marijuana, and Murphy had not paid him back. According to a series of text messages introduced as evidence, Murphy and Wallace agreed to meet at Wallace’s job at Fleetwood Metals in Sylacauga, where Murphy would repay the money. Murphy also asked to borrow a gun from Wallace.
Murphy said he needed the gun because his girlfriend, Henley Burton’s car had been stolen, and he wanted to get it back.
Murphy, Murphy’s half brother Colby Maddox, Kizer and Burton all went to the arranged meeting at Fleetwood Metals. According to the defense’s version, Murphy snatched a .40 caliber Glock from inside Wallace’s car and then fled back to the vehicle that he arrived in. Sometime after driving off, the gun discharged, hitting Murphy in the left arm and right knee before hitting the back of the seat that Kizer was sitting in and passing all the way through her body, killing her.
Giddens pointed out that there is no visible muzzle flash in the surveillance video from the parking lot, and pointed out that the state had not tested the inside of the vehicle for gunshot residue and had not tested the gun itself for fingerprints or DNA.
The defense did not call any witnesses of its own, but did introduce a photograph posted on Facebook in April of this year showing Maddox holding a gun and drinking alcohol.
Another major piece of the defense’s case involved the fact that Maddox was subpoenaed to testify for the state but did not show up and was currently being sought by Sylacauga Police for failure to appear.
The defense also argued that the trajectory of the bullet in the state’s version of events would not have been possible and that the forensic evidence did not bear it out.
The state argued that Wallace had the gun when he chased Murphy back to his car, and, pointing to glass shards embedded in the left side of the gun, had smashed a car window with it. The gun fired as the car was trying to pull out of the gravel parking lot, and was pulled out of his hand as they drove off. The fact that there was no soot or stippling on Murphy’s arm indicated that he could not possibly have shot the gun himself.
The defense also pointed out that Murphy, Maddox and Burton all had criminal histories and that the statements given to police and, in the case of Murphy and Burton, on the witness stand, were not consistent.