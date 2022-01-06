The tin was set aside for a building under construction, but a thief got there first

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an estimated $2,500 worth of tin from the site of a building under construction.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the metal was stolen sometime between Dec. 27-29 from a site on Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway.
Jones said there was a wooden framework for an 18- by 24-foot building, which the tin would have covered. The tin had not been put up yet, however.
There is a suspect in the case, although no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the sheriff’s web site or mobile app.