The thunderstorms have moved on, but the damage remains

The line of thunderstorms that moved through Talladega County on Wednesday morning gave much of the area a hard soak, but fell particularly hard on Sylacauga, where even major highways and the lower levels of city hall were flooded until early afternoon.
“And now we’re kind of holding on to see what’s next,” Fire Chief Nate Osgood said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re supposed to be getting more later today.”
The city dodged a bullet the second time around, but Mayor Jim Heigl described Wednesday morning’s flooding as “catastrophic.”
“Of course, we’ve had flooding here before, even fairly recently,” he said. “But I have never witnessed anything like this in decades.We know how the merchants and citizens who got flooded out feel.”
At least a dozen people were stranded by rising water and had to be rescued. The offices of the police department, training rooms and document storage areas in city hall were all flooded and had to be pumped out. All of the police department’s electronics had to be shut down, and the city will have to hire a contractor to dry everything out. After that, the carpet and baseboards will have to be removed to prevent mold growth.
“Our police department is unserviceable right now,” he said. “They’re trying to work out a temporary office solution right now, but until then they’ll be working from a command center.”
The street department also did their part, putting out barricades to keep vehicles out of flooded areas.
“We had a meeting of all the department heads at 3 p.m. yesterday,” Heigl said Thursday. “At that time, we didn’t have any more barricades we could put out. We tried to shut down Broadway Avenue, but that’s also a state highway, so we needed permission from the state to do that. By the time we got permission, the waters were already receding.”
They also tried to keep traffic off US 280 as much as possible.
Part of the road to Lake Howard washed away, leaving a utility crew hunkered down until they could leave safely.
“I’m really proud of all our city employees and department heads,” Heigl said. “Everybody was ready to jump in and help however they could.”
The flooding also devastated numerous area businesses, especially along Broadway.
“The downtown merchants are in a flood zone, and have had lighter flooding issues in the past. Not to downplay what they’re going through, but to an extent it's their responsibility.”
The night before the storm hit, the Sylacauga City Council voted to go ahead with the first phase of a major drainage project, specifically involving sending cameras into storm drains throughout the city to locate blockages.
“This is something we’ve been wanting to get done for the past six months,” Heigl said. “We know there are obstructions, but we don’t know exactly where they are and we get to them. This should help prevent this kind of flooding in the future, but I hate that it had to hit us so hard.”
Not surprisingly, the low-lying areas throughout the city were hit hardest, “but it was very widespread,” Osgood said. “And it went out past the city limits toward Oak Grove, toward County Line, toward Fayetteville, but it looks like the bullseye was right on Sylacauga.”
Parts of Odena Road, North Odens Mill Road and Tanyard Hill road were washed away and remained impassable.
Much of the city was shut down Wednesday morning, but was generally clear by midafternoon. There were no injuries reported due to the flooding.
In the north end of the county, Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick said there were no major reports of flooding.
Water levels varied throughout the area, he said, but “I had heard through the grapevine that we had gotten between 4½ and 7 inches of rain in two, two and a half hours,” Osgood said.
Despite the flooding in parts of Talladega County, St. Clair County appeared to have been mostly spared through both of the fronts that blew in Wednesday.
Tammy Crow with the St. Clair County EMA said the organization had not received any reports of flood damage Thursday.
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his department hadn’t received any weather related dispatch calls from the storms Wednesday. He said he had admittedly been surprised, given the flooding in Jefferson and Etowah County.
“We were pretty lucky compared to surrounding areas,” he said.